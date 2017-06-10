LPD family members practice firearm safety

Marches against Islamic law being held in more than two dozen cities across the United States.
Bill Cosby's spokesman is dangling the possibility the entertainer may testify at his sex assault trial, but legal experts say that would be an enormous risk.
Third-seeded Simona Halep of Romania will face unseeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the women's final at the French Open.
Tapwrit overtook favored Irish War Cry in the stretch to win the Belmont Stakes by two lengths, giving trainer Todd Pletcher his third victory in the final leg of the Triple Crown.
Lawton police confirm they are investigating a possible homicide on Lawton's south side.
