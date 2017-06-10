LPD: Body found on Lawton's south side

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton police confirm they are investigating a possible homicide on Lawton's south side. A body was found in an alleyway between NH Jones Avenue and Southwest Douglas Avenue near Southwest 19th Street. The person's death is being investigated as a possible homicide. The ywere called out to the scene around 8 tonight.

We will update you on the developing story as we get more information.

