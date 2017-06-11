Elementary school students rewarded at end of school year

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Kids at the end of the school year are getting rewarded for their hard work. Over at the George M. Lee Park on Saturday afternoon, there were games, T-Ball, and a bounce house for elementary school kids in the Ranch Oak area to play and have fun. They also got to meet and talk with some Lawton police officers.

Jessica Gaines with the Ranch Oak After School Program said she's been doing this for 4 years, but this year is the first she has teamed up with the people at the Ranch Oak Community Garden.

She said they do this for the kids, and their futures.

"We don't have a school in Ranch Oak or Lawton View so if you don't have education then you get left behind,” Gaines said. “We want to promote education, and we want to reward them until we get a school out here at Ranch Oaks."

Gaines said this year she didn't have to pay out of pocket for anything because people in the neighborhood and community garden folks stepped up to help her.

