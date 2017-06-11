Elementary school students rewarded at end of school year

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has agreed to appear before the Senate intelligence committee as it investigates alleged Russian meddling in the presidential election.
Dry drowning is a rare condition that happens when a child inhales water and the fluid stays in the lungs for hours.
Tapwrit overtook favored Irish War Cry in the stretch to win the Belmont Stakes by two lengths, giving trainer Todd Pletcher his third victory in the final leg of the Triple Crown.
Marches against Islamic law being held in more than two dozen cities across the United States.
Third-seeded Simona Halep of Romania will face unseeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the women's final at the French Open.
