Bike group travels cross-country to raise money, awareness for affordable housing

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-A group of cyclists on a cross-country bike trip for a good cause made a stop here in Lawton to rest and spread the word of their journey.



That is the non-profit organization 'Bike & Build'...dedicated to raising money and awareness for affordable housing.



36 of the young adults’ part of the group stopped off at Centenary Methodist Church Sunday.



So far, those riders have visited in Jacksonville, Tallahassee, New Orleans and more.

When they get to certain cities, they trade in their bikes for hammers, and build affordable homes.



Group leader Jill Zankowski said the journey is about having fun but also lending a helping hand along the way.



"Being able to physically bike your way through the small communities of America you learn so much about the different struggles of different communities,” said Zankowski. “And are able to really have an impact in those communities.”



Zankowshi said they've built affordable housing sites with other organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, Rebuilding Together, YouthBuild, and more.



One of those bikers on the trip, Sarah Wright, said she's been a cyclist for a long time, but what drew her to the adventure was the cause.



"Everywhere you go people have affordable housing issues, but they look different in different places,” said Wright. “But with painting, you can make a tangible impact everywhere. Which I've really enjoyed."



Each biker raised five thousand dollars prior to the trip and gather donations from people on the way.



For more information on how you can donate to Bike & Build, you can visit them online here.

