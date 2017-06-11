Neighbors react to body found on Lawton's south side

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton police are still investigating the body found on the south side of Lawton. Saturday night around 8, Lawton police were called out to an alleyway in between N H Jones Avenue and Southwest Douglas Avenue near Southwest 19th street. A body of a man was found there with a gunshot wound. Witnesses were brought in for questioning, and police say they are investigating it as a possible homicide.

Vance Freeze lives in the area and was riding his bike with his wife Saturday night when he saw police cars driving down the street.

He said it's disappointing, but it seems to be a growing trend in his neighborhood.

"I mean there's three spots within less than a block of here that had three murders in the last four years,” Freeze said. “So it's pretty bad."

Freeze said as he continued to bike back to his home, he saw many people looking out, and asking what happened so close to their homes.

The identity of the man has not been released.

