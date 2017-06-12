LPD releases identity of man found dead over the weekend

Lawton police confirm they are investigating a possible homicide on Lawton's south side.

The Lawton Police Department has released the identity of a man who was found dead over the weekend in an alley.

Police say the man was 25-year-old Kevin Greenlee.

Greenlee was found in an alley off of Southwest 19th Street between N.H. Jones and Douglass on Saturday evening. He had suffered a gunshot wound.

Police say they have interviewed witnesses but have no suspect at this time in the case.

