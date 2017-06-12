Robbery suspect subdued by his victims - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Robbery suspect subdued by his victims

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source LPD Source LPD
LAWTON, Ok (KSWO) -

A robbery suspect is in police custody after his victims were able to detain him for police.

Lawton police were called to the Hilton Garden Inn Monday around 4:00 Monday morning. When officers arrived they found the suspect, Dwayne Hamilton, being detained by his would-be victims. Police said they spoke with the victims who said Hamilton had pointed a gun at them and demanded for them to give him their things.

The victims were able to subdue Hamilton until officers arrived.

Hamilton was arrested and charged with Possession of a Firearm after former Felony Conviction, Concealing Stolen Property, and Robbery in the First Degree.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly