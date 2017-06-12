Robbery suspect subdued by his victims

The trial would move to closing arguments on Monday if the defense team decides not to put anyone on the stand.
A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub.
Fellow Republicans are pressing President Donald Trump to come clean about whether he has tapes of private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey and provide them to Congress if he does.
The attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia filed suit against Trump alleging he violates Constitution through his sprawling global business empire.
In Washington, and dozens of other cities across the U.S., supporters of LGBT rights are gathering for marches and rallies, celebrating their gains but also angered over threats to those advances.
