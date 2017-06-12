Tulsa jailer arrested after bringing a drug burrito to work

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - A Tulsa County jailer has been arrested after deputies say drugs were found inside a burrito he brought to the jail.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Kevin Mayo was arrested shortly before midnight Friday for possession of contraband in a jail, conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of both marijuana and methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Authorities say a burrito found in a Mayo's backpack had marijuana, methamphetamine and a prescription painkiller wrapped inside it.

Jail records show Mayo remained in custody Sunday and no attorney is listed for him.

Deputy Justin Green says Mayo is now on unpaid leave.

Mayo's arrest comes after another jailer was arrested June 2 for allegedly inappropriately touching inmates.

