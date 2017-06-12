Feed the Children counter-sues former CEO

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- The Feed the Children organization, based in Oklahoma City, is countersuing their former CEO.

The Oklahoman reported that the organization is seeking more than $75,000 from the former CEO JC Watts for settling a lawsuit by attorney William Blew III. The lawsuit is over payments it made to settle another lawsuit over a job offer that was rescinded.

Back in January, Blew sued the charity because he was offered a job and then that job was eliminated. Feed the Children said Watts knew about the position's status. Watts also sued the organization a few months ago, saying he was fired after nine months because he was a whistle-blower.

