Lincoln County authorities search for 4 escaped jail inmates - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lincoln County authorities search for 4 escaped jail inmates

Brian Moody Brian Moody
Trey Goodnight Trey Goodnight
Jeremy Irvin Jeremy Irvin
Sonny Baker Sonny Baker

CHANDLER, Okla. (AP) - Authorities in Lincoln County say four inmates - including a man charged with first-degree murder - have escaped from the county jail.

Officials say the four escaped between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Monday by crawling through the jail's ventilation system.

They're identified as 32-year-old Jeremy Irvin; 23-year-old Brian Moody; 41-year-old Sonny Baker; and 27-year-old Trey Goodnight. Online Lincoln County court records indicate Irvin is charged with first-degree murder. The others are accused of property crimes.

Moody and Baker are among three inmates who escaped from the same jail on March 16.

Officials said at the time they and 23-year-old Mark Dwayne Robbins escaped after also crawling through the ventilation system. All three inmates were apprehended and returned to custody before the end of March.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Cosby defense rests without calling the comedian to testify

    Cosby defense rests without calling the comedian to testify

    Monday, June 12 2017 12:24 AM EDT2017-06-12 04:24:21 GMT
    Monday, June 12 2017 1:29 PM EDT2017-06-12 17:29:27 GMT

    The trial would move to closing arguments on Monday if the defense team decides not to put anyone on the stand.

    The trial would move to closing arguments on Monday if the defense team decides not to put anyone on the stand.

  • Phase 3 of the City of Lawton energy-savings initiative is complete

    Phase 3 of the City of Lawton energy-savings initiative is complete

    Monday, June 12 2017 1:28 PM EDT2017-06-12 17:28:06 GMT

    The City of Lawton has completed phase three of an energy-savings initiative that began in 2007. The City of Lawton’s Information Technology Division teamed with Quasar Data Center of OpTerra Energy to virtualize 20 servers managing access to centralized services in the city’s network. The work is the most significant IT undertaking to date, according to City of Lawton IT Supervisor Cindy Price. 

    The City of Lawton has completed phase three of an energy-savings initiative that began in 2007. The City of Lawton’s Information Technology Division teamed with Quasar Data Center of OpTerra Energy to virtualize 20 servers managing access to centralized services in the city’s network. The work is the most significant IT undertaking to date, according to City of Lawton IT Supervisor Cindy Price. 

  • Hundreds reflect on anniversary of Pulse nightclub shooting

    Hundreds reflect on anniversary of Pulse nightclub shooting

    Monday, June 12 2017 3:27 AM EDT2017-06-12 07:27:42 GMT
    Monday, June 12 2017 1:11 PM EDT2017-06-12 17:11:40 GMT

    A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub.

    A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub.

    •   
Powered by Frankly