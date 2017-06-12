Senator Lankford reacts to AG Sessions offer to testify before t - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Senator Lankford reacts to AG Sessions offer to testify before the Intelligence Committee

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
(KSWO)- We're hearing from Senator James Lankford after Attorney General Jeff Sessions reportedly agreed to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

A source familiar with the situation says that Sessions sent a letter over the weekend offering to testify tomorrow. It's not clear whether it will be a public hearing or conducted behind closed doors-- the panel will decide that.

Senator Lankford says Sessions will likely be asked about the President conversations with former FBI Director James Comey:

“The key thing we've got to get obviously his side of the story related to Jim Comey and some of the conversations Jim Comey had with the president, where Jeff Session was a participant there or at least around it to be able to get the rest of the story, Comey's statement to him, of I don't want to get time alone with the president again, and that interaction as well as these accusations flying an about conversations that he might or might not have had with Russians prior to the election.”

Sessions recused himself from overseeing the federal investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia back in March after admitting he met twice last year with the Russian ambassador to the US.

