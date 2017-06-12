Former Lawton Police Department chief passes away

The Former Chief of the Lawton Police Department has died after battling health issues.

Ronnie Smith Sr. died Saturday night at his home, he was 68 years old.

Smith had been diagnosed with cancer late in 2016 and had been undergoing treatment before falling ill.

Former Chief Smith spent 37 years with the Lawton Police Department, 7 of those years as chief before leaving the post in early 2012. Since that time he had served as a deputy with the Comanche County Sheriff's Department and as Assistant Fire Chief at the Valley View Volunteer Fire Department here in Comanche County.

Smith served in Vietnam as a member of the U.S. Army's 1st Cavalry division and received an honorable discharge at the rank of sergeant.

Funeral arrangements for Smith have not been announced.

