The trial would move to closing arguments on Monday if the defense team decides not to put anyone on the stand.
The City of Lawton has completed phase three of an energy-savings initiative that began in 2007. The City of Lawton’s Information Technology Division teamed with Quasar Data Center of OpTerra Energy to virtualize 20 servers managing access to centralized services in the city’s network. The work is the most significant IT undertaking to date, according to City of Lawton IT Supervisor Cindy Price.
A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub.
Fellow Republicans are pressing President Donald Trump to come clean about whether he has tapes of private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey and provide them to Congress if he does.
The attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia filed suit against Trump alleging he violates Constitution through his sprawling global business empire.
