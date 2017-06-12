Gas prices in Oklahoma, Arkansas among the nation's lowest

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Motorists in Oklahoma and Arkansas are enjoying some of the nation's lowest gas prices.

AAA Oklahoma says Oklahoma's average statewide price for a gallon of gasoline was $2.05 Monday, the lowest price since May 11. AAA says only South Carolina at $2.01 has a lower statewide average price than Oklahoma.

Arkansas' average price for a gallon of gas on Monday was $2.09, the sixth lowest in the nation. Gas price averages stood at $2.06 in Alabama Monday, $2.07 in Mississippi and $2.08 in Tennessee.

A spokesman for AAA Oklahoma, Chuck Mai, says prices are lower due to an unexpected buildup of crude oil combined with ongoing high gasoline production runs, an increase in gasoline stocks and a drop in gasoline demand.

