Gas prices in Oklahoma, Arkansas among the nation's lowest - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Gas prices in Oklahoma, Arkansas among the nation's lowest

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Motorists in Oklahoma and Arkansas are enjoying some of the nation's lowest gas prices.

AAA Oklahoma says Oklahoma's average statewide price for a gallon of gasoline was $2.05 Monday, the lowest price since May 11. AAA says only South Carolina at $2.01 has a lower statewide average price than Oklahoma.

Arkansas' average price for a gallon of gas on Monday was $2.09, the sixth lowest in the nation. Gas price averages stood at $2.06 in Alabama Monday, $2.07 in Mississippi and $2.08 in Tennessee.

A spokesman for AAA Oklahoma, Chuck Mai, says prices are lower due to an unexpected buildup of crude oil combined with ongoing high gasoline production runs, an increase in gasoline stocks and a drop in gasoline demand.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Cosby defense rests without calling the comedian to testify

    Cosby defense rests without calling the comedian to testify

    Monday, June 12 2017 12:24 AM EDT2017-06-12 04:24:21 GMT
    Monday, June 12 2017 1:29 PM EDT2017-06-12 17:29:27 GMT

    The trial would move to closing arguments on Monday if the defense team decides not to put anyone on the stand.

    The trial would move to closing arguments on Monday if the defense team decides not to put anyone on the stand.

  • Phase 3 of the City of Lawton energy-savings initiative is complete

    Phase 3 of the City of Lawton energy-savings initiative is complete

    Monday, June 12 2017 1:28 PM EDT2017-06-12 17:28:06 GMT

    The City of Lawton has completed phase three of an energy-savings initiative that began in 2007. The City of Lawton’s Information Technology Division teamed with Quasar Data Center of OpTerra Energy to virtualize 20 servers managing access to centralized services in the city’s network. The work is the most significant IT undertaking to date, according to City of Lawton IT Supervisor Cindy Price. 

    The City of Lawton has completed phase three of an energy-savings initiative that began in 2007. The City of Lawton’s Information Technology Division teamed with Quasar Data Center of OpTerra Energy to virtualize 20 servers managing access to centralized services in the city’s network. The work is the most significant IT undertaking to date, according to City of Lawton IT Supervisor Cindy Price. 

  • Hundreds reflect on anniversary of Pulse nightclub shooting

    Hundreds reflect on anniversary of Pulse nightclub shooting

    Monday, June 12 2017 3:27 AM EDT2017-06-12 07:27:42 GMT
    Monday, June 12 2017 1:11 PM EDT2017-06-12 17:11:40 GMT

    A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub.

    A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub.

    •   
Powered by Frankly