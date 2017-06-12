Corvias Foundation awards scholarships to 3 Lawton students

Fort Sill, OK (KSWO) – The Corvias Foundation has awarded college scholarships of up to $50,000 to three outstanding students from Fort Sill:

Tisa Berry from Eisenhower High School has been active in Key Club, Partner’s Club for Special Olympics, volunteering at the library and church, and Fine Arts. Tisa plans to study psychiatry at Baylor University.

Kenny Ramos from Lawton High School has been active in Spanish Club, National Honor Society, and soccer. Kenny plans to study sports exercise science at Oklahoma Central University.

Sean Tolbert from Lawton High School has participated in Key Club, Student Council, and the Freshman Buddy Initiative. Sean plans to study business at Oklahoma State University.

“This scholarship has transformed my vision of my college life. Before receiving this scholarship, I thought I would be working a part time job, taking out student loans, and stressing about the financial strains of being a college student,” said 2017 scholarship recipient, Sean Tolbert. “However now I know that I will be able to focus on my studies, and I will have the time to get really involved on campus, which is the most exciting part by far. I'm so grateful to Corvias Foundation for allowing me this freedom.”

Corvias Foundation awarded the scholarships based on merit and need. Each student was required to respond to four questions that highlighted different aspects of their lives as students and as members of an active-duty military family.

“Each year, we are awed by the drive and determination in these military family members to reach high in their goals and dreams, and all the while, giving back to their communities,” said John Picerne, Foundation Founder, “Being able to support our scholars financially and through ongoing mentoring and other opportunities is an honor we cannot quantify.”

Since 2006, Corvias Foundation has awarded more than $7 million through 364 scholarships to military spouses and children at 13 different Army and Air Force installations.

