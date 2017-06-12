Altus police asking for tips in gunfire reported Sunday night

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Altus police are asking for the public’s help in locating the person(s) responsible for peppering a home with gunfire late Sunday night.

Shortly after 10:00 p.m. at the 800 block of West Liveoak, there was gunfire. A vehicle, parked in the driveway, was damaged by gunfire. Police discovered the suspect(s) had shot at the victim’s home at least 15 times. There were no injuries reported.

Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact the Altus / Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580 482-8477 (TIPS). You can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

