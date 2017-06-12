Oklahoma prosecutor drops charges in glass pipe cases - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma prosecutor drops charges in glass pipe cases

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma prosecutor has dropped drug-related charges against the owner and manager of a now-closed pipe shop in Norman and a store clerk after previous trials on similar charges ended in acquittals and a hung jury.

Online court records indicate charges were dismissed Monday against Robert Cox, who owned Friendly Market, and former clerk James Maxwell Walters.

The dismissal comes after Cox and manager Stephen Holman, who's also a Norman city councilman, were acquitted in May on several charges, including a felony charge of acquiring proceeds from drug activity. The trials of two other clerks ended in a hung jury and an acquittal.

Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn says in a statement that evidence in the pending cases isn't substantially different than what had already been presented to juries.

