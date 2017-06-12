Longtime Oklahoma road, bridge official Gary Ridley retiring - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Longtime Oklahoma road, bridge official Gary Ridley retiring

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma Transportation Secretary Gary Ridley, who has worked with the state's network of roads and bridges for more than 50 years, is retiring.

Gov. Mary Fallin said Monday that Ridley's retirement is effective immediately. He has served as secretary of transportation since 2009.

Ridley began working for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation in 1965 as an equipment operator. He rose through the ranks of the department and was named director in 2001. He retired as director in 2013.

Ridley was appointed transportation secretary by then-Gov. Brad Henry in 2009. Fallin reappointed Ridley to the post after she took office in 2011.

Fallin says she has named O-DOT executive director Mike Patterson to succeed Ridley as transportation secretary, pending confirmation by the state Senate.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Cosby lawyer tells jury comedian and accuser were lovers

    Cosby lawyer tells jury comedian and accuser were lovers

    Monday, June 12 2017 12:24 AM EDT2017-06-12 04:24:21 GMT
    Monday, June 12 2017 4:01 PM EDT2017-06-12 20:01:29 GMT

    The trial would move to closing arguments on Monday if the defense team decides not to put anyone on the stand.

    The trial would move to closing arguments on Monday if the defense team decides not to put anyone on the stand.

  • Another US appeals court keeps Trump's travel ban blocked

    Another US appeals court keeps Trump's travel ban blocked

    Monday, June 12 2017 1:28 PM EDT2017-06-12 17:28:12 GMT
    Monday, June 12 2017 4:01 PM EDT2017-06-12 20:01:11 GMT

    Another federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.

    Another federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.

  • Fresh questions for Sessions _ and he'll answer in public

    Fresh questions for Sessions _ and he'll answer in public

    Monday, June 12 2017 3:58 AM EDT2017-06-12 07:58:05 GMT
    Monday, June 12 2017 4:00 PM EDT2017-06-12 20:00:33 GMT

    Fellow Republicans are pressing President Donald Trump to come clean about whether he has tapes of private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey and provide them to Congress if he does.

    Fellow Republicans are pressing President Donald Trump to come clean about whether he has tapes of private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey and provide them to Congress if he does.

    •   
Powered by Frankly