OSBI investigates attempted Loomis heist

Fellow Republicans are pressing President Donald Trump to come clean about whether he has tapes of private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey and provide them to Congress if he does.
The trial would move to closing arguments on Monday if the defense team decides not to put anyone on the stand.
Another federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.
The Warriors took their only loss of the playoffs Friday night and now in the same position they were in last year when the ultimately failed to close out the series.
On June 9th, Loomis employees picking up money from the Wal-Mart Supercenter in Stilwell found a threatening note on their armored vehicle. The note threatened violence if the instructions on how to deliver money were not met. An Adair County Sheriff’s deputy inside the store contacted the Stilwell Police Department, who then requested OSBI assistance with the case. OSBI special agents have obtained surveillance footage of the suspect and his vehicle.
