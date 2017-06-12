McMahon Foundation donates new bus to the SA Boys and Girls Club

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Salvation Army of Lawton has a brand new bus thanks to a generous donation from the McMahon Foundation.

The Foundation donated $55,000 to help the Boys and Girls Club pay purchase the vehicle.

Salvation Army Captain Israel Roseno says their old bus, a 1998 model, was giving them trouble, especially on long trips. He says the new bus was custom made to fit their needs.

One student says she's most excited about no longer having to ride in the heat:



"It feels good because since we always had trouble with the air conditioning it will be good to have new air conditioning. There's more room so we won’t have to crowd and push all the kids on the bus," said Zaninya Maddox.



The bus will be used to pick kids up from school and take them to the Boys and Girls Club, along with taking the kids on field trips throughout the summer.

