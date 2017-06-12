McMahon Foundation donates new bus to the SA Boys and Girls Club

Oklahoma baseball coach Pete Hughes has resigned.
Oklahoma baseball coach Pete Hughes has resigned.
The trial would move to closing arguments on Monday if the defense team decides not to put anyone on the stand.
The trial would move to closing arguments on Monday if the defense team decides not to put anyone on the stand.
A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub.
A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub.
Another federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.
Another federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.
If you or someone you know is interested in serving on a local Farm Service Agency County Committee, now is the time to submit that person’s name as a nominee for the 2017 County Committee Elections. From June 15 through August 1, you can nominate yourself or a candidate of your choice for your local FSA county committee.
If you or someone you know is interested in serving on a local Farm Service Agency County Committee, now is the time to submit that person’s name as a nominee for the 2017 County Committee Elections. From June 15 through August 1, you can nominate yourself or a candidate of your choice for your local FSA county committee.