Lawton Family YMCA offers free swimming lessons to children on Fort Sill

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- In an effort to promote water safety this summer, the Lawton Family YMCA is offering free swimming lessons to children on Fort Sill. It's all part of the Safety Around Water program which kicked off about a week ago.

Aquatics Operations Director, Melissa Langley, says the first thing kids will learn is to ask permission before getting into any body of water:

"So that right there will eliminate a child drowning because they're being trained and conditioned to ask for permission"

Langley says they will also teach your child what to do if they fall into the water and how to rescue a friend without ever getting in.

The next series will be on Fort Sill -- July 10th through 20th. You can sign up at the Old Calvary Post Club or through your housing office.

