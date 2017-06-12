Oklahoma Freewheel bike tour stops in Duncan

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) -Hundreds of bike riders from across the country are resting up in Duncan Monday night as they pass through on their 450-mile tour across the state.

It's a part of the annual Oklahoma Freewheel tour. It's run by a non-profit out of Tulsa that wants to promote cycling and get people to experience places in the state they've never been to.



The week-long ride started yesterday in Wichita Falls. Tuesday morning, they will leave for their next stop in Chickasha, followed by stops in Kingfisher, Enid, and Ponca City before finishing just across the border in South Haven, Kansas on Saturday.

Bicycling is a life sport for many of these riders and for Martin Anderson, who rides about 3,000 miles a year, it's his passion. He was born and raised in Tulsa and says after living in Connecticut for 30 years, it feels good to be back and doing what he loves in his home state.



"It's a lot of fun," said Anderson. "It's a combined activity here...camping, cycling. There's some good food around. Meet people you never would have met any other way."



He's among the riders from 24 other states represented at the Oklahoma Freewheel tour. He's glad people will see for themselves that there's more to Oklahoma than tornadoes and plains.



"I haven't looked at my cyclometer yet, but I'm sure we climbed a neighborhood of 2,000 feet just getting up here from Comanche," said Anderson.



Trevor Steward, the Executive Director of Oklahoma Freewheel says the tour has a huge economic impact on the towns they ride through and gives the participants a different perspective of the state.



"We want them to see the real true beauty of Oklahoma," said Steward. "The back roads of Oklahoma. These small towns, these medium sized towns and what they have to offer everybody. It's something really special and we want to show them that."



Jay and Shirley Williams are regulars each year. They travel from Siloam Springs, Arkansas to spend a week doing nothing but enjoying nature and exploring new towns while getting exercise. They want to encourage those who think they could never do something like this.

"Get on your bicycle," said Williams. "Start riding. 5 miles, then 10 miles, then 25 miles on the weekend and before long, a 50, 60, 70 mile ride is nothing. You just go do it."

Oklahoma Freewheel will host a 3-day tour in Medicine Park in October. If you'd like to register visit their website at Ok-free-wheel-dot-com.

