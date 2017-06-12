Nominations are being accepted for the local Farm Service Agency County Committee

(KSWO)- If you or someone you know is interested in serving on a local Farm Service Agency County Committee, now is the time to submit that person’s name as a nominee for the 2017 County Committee Elections. From June 15 through August 1, you can nominate yourself or a candidate of your choice for your local FSA county committee.

Voting takes place this fall; farmers and ranchers of Comanche County will elect an individual to serve a three-year term on the local Farm Service Agency County Committee.

The FSA County Committee sets rental rates for the Conservation Reserve Program. They approve crop loans by reviewing individual cases, and decide the applicability of other programs like the Livestock Disaster Assistance Programs or the Emergency Conservation Program. Additionally, the committee supervises the operations of the county office, including the hiring of the County Executive Director that delivers FSA programs. When there's a question about the fairness of the application of programs, it’s the County Committee that helps resolve the issues. Committees serve a key role in USDA's check and balance appeals system.

If you need additional information, contact (580) 353-2115.