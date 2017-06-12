Oklahoma baseball coach Pete Hughes resigns

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Oklahoma baseball coach Pete Hughes has resigned.

The school announced Hughes' resignation Monday in a news release.

Hughes had a record of 128-107-1 in four seasons at Oklahoma and finished third in the Big 12 twice. He led the Sooners to a 35-24 record and an NCAA Tournament berth this season.

Oklahoma won 17 of its first 19 games this season but closed by dropping six of its final seven.

Longtime rival Oklahoma State beat the Sooners twice to close the regular season. Those victories enabled the Cowboys to reach the Big 12 Tournament, and they stunned the field by winning it as a No. 8 seed.

The Sooners closed the season with two humbling losses in the Louisville regional of the NCAAs - 11-1 to Louisville and 11-0 to Xavier.

