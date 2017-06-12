Trash a huge problem at Lake Lawtonka

Fellow Republicans are pressing President Donald Trump to come clean about whether he has tapes of private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey and provide them to Congress if he does.
The trial would move to closing arguments on Monday if the defense team decides not to put anyone on the stand.
A friend of the president says that Donald Trump is weighing "terminating" special counsel Robert Mueller.
A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub.
Another federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.
