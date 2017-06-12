Fireworks allowed in Cache with restrictions - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Fireworks allowed in Cache with restrictions

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

CACHE, OK (KSWO) - Fireworks will still be allowed in the City of Cache, but with some heavy restrictions.

It was announced at Monday’s City Council meeting that, effective immediately, residents will only be allowed to shoot off fireworks on their own property, on the Fourth of July and between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. unless the holiday falls on a Friday or Saturday--then it's until midnight.

Residents must also buy a $15 permit that allows them to shoot the fireworks off. If a resident is caught shooting off fireworks without a permit, they will be fined $149 and will be unable to purchase a permit for one year.

This comes after last month's council decision to completely ban fireworks within city limits.

About 40 people showed up at Monday’s meeting, the majority them voicing their desire to see fireworks stay legal.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

