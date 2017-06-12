Patterson-Carver neighborhood partnership update

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Two years after their partnership formed, members of the Patterson-Carver neighborhood in central Lawton and the Comanche County Health Department met on Monday tonight to discuss what's in store for their future. Back in 2015, the two joined up to find ways to create a healthier community. Since then, they have established a neighborhood watch and brought problems such the lack of street lighting, and speeding to the city's attention.

But recently, the action of this partnership has slowed, and Monday night was a way to re-ignite those community-building efforts.

"This is a community that we don't want to see die down. We don't want to see left behind,” Galilee Missionary Baptist Church Michael Logan. “So there is a lot of work to be done. We made some great efforts. But there is still a lot of work to be done."

The group planned to restart their neighborhood watch meetings. Ward 7 City Councilwoman V Gay McGahee gave an update on the efforts to clean up a drainage ditch in the neighborhood that, residents say, floods when it rains.

The partnership leaders said if you live in the neighborhood and want to be part of the efforts, contact the Galilee Missionary Baptist Church.

