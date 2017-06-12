Patterson-Carver neighborhood partnership update - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Patterson-Carver neighborhood partnership update

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Two years after their partnership formed, members of the Patterson-Carver neighborhood in central Lawton and the Comanche County Health Department met on Monday tonight to discuss what's in store for their future. Back in 2015, the two joined up to find ways to create a healthier community. Since then, they have established a neighborhood watch and brought problems such the lack of street lighting, and speeding to the city's attention.

But recently, the action of this partnership has slowed, and Monday night was a way to re-ignite those community-building efforts.

"This is a community that we don't want to see die down. We don't want to see left behind,” Galilee Missionary Baptist Church Michael Logan. “So there is a lot of work to be done. We made some great efforts. But there is still a lot of work to be done."

The group planned to restart their neighborhood watch meetings. Ward 7 City Councilwoman V Gay McGahee gave an update on the efforts to clean up a drainage ditch in the neighborhood that, residents say, floods when it rains.

The partnership leaders said if you live in the neighborhood and want to be part of the efforts, contact the Galilee Missionary Baptist Church.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Fresh questions for Sessions _ and he'll answer in public

    Fresh questions for Sessions _ and he'll answer in public

    Monday, June 12 2017 3:58 AM EDT2017-06-12 07:58:05 GMT
    Tuesday, June 13 2017 12:30 AM EDT2017-06-13 04:30:55 GMT

    Fellow Republicans are pressing President Donald Trump to come clean about whether he has tapes of private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey and provide them to Congress if he does.

    Fellow Republicans are pressing President Donald Trump to come clean about whether he has tapes of private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey and provide them to Congress if he does.

  • Cosby jury sent home after deliberating 4 hours

    Cosby jury sent home after deliberating 4 hours

    Monday, June 12 2017 12:24 AM EDT2017-06-12 04:24:21 GMT
    Tuesday, June 13 2017 12:30 AM EDT2017-06-13 04:30:51 GMT

    The trial would move to closing arguments on Monday if the defense team decides not to put anyone on the stand.

    The trial would move to closing arguments on Monday if the defense team decides not to put anyone on the stand.

  • Trump cheerleaders turn on special counsel Mueller

    Trump cheerleaders turn on special counsel Mueller

    Monday, June 12 2017 8:08 PM EDT2017-06-13 00:08:25 GMT
    Tuesday, June 13 2017 12:30 AM EDT2017-06-13 04:30:41 GMT
    Mueller is leading the investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election and potential ties between Moscow and Trump's presidential campaign. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)Mueller is leading the investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election and potential ties between Moscow and Trump's presidential campaign. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

    A friend of the president says that Donald Trump is weighing "terminating" special counsel Robert Mueller.

    A friend of the president says that Donald Trump is weighing "terminating" special counsel Robert Mueller.

    •   
Powered by Frankly