Fireworks allowed in Cache with heavy restrictions - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Fireworks allowed in Cache with heavy restrictions

By Paula Van Drisse, Anchor
Connect
Source: KSWO Source: KSWO

CACHE, OK (KSWO)-Cache City council decided Monday to allow fireworks in Cache, but with heavy restrictions.

Effective immediately, residents will only be allowed to shoot off fireworks on their own property, on the fourth of July from 8:00 p.m until 11:00 p.m., unless the holiday falls on a Friday or Saturday--then it's until midnight.

Residents must also buy a 15-dollar permit.  Anyone shooting off fireworks without a permit, will be fined 149-dollars.

This comes after last month's council decision to completely ban fireworks within city limits.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • 'It felt great' to kill and dismember woman, man says at sentencing

    'It felt great' to kill and dismember woman, man says at sentencing

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 1:59 AM EDT2017-06-13 05:59:37 GMT
    Tuesday, June 13 2017 2:02 AM EDT2017-06-13 06:02:14 GMT
    Convicted murderer Brenton Walker, 55, laughed as his victim's family spoke and said he felt 'vindicated' after killing her shortly after they met. (Source: WPBN/CNN)Convicted murderer Brenton Walker, 55, laughed as his victim's family spoke and said he felt 'vindicated' after killing her shortly after they met. (Source: WPBN/CNN)

    (W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.

    (W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.

  • Fresh questions for Sessions _ and he'll answer in public

    Fresh questions for Sessions _ and he'll answer in public

    Monday, June 12 2017 3:58 AM EDT2017-06-12 07:58:05 GMT
    Tuesday, June 13 2017 1:59 AM EDT2017-06-13 05:59:22 GMT

    Fellow Republicans are pressing President Donald Trump to come clean about whether he has tapes of private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey and provide them to Congress if he does.

    Fellow Republicans are pressing President Donald Trump to come clean about whether he has tapes of private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey and provide them to Congress if he does.

  • Trump cheerleaders turn on special counsel Mueller

    Trump cheerleaders turn on special counsel Mueller

    Monday, June 12 2017 8:08 PM EDT2017-06-13 00:08:25 GMT
    Tuesday, June 13 2017 1:59 AM EDT2017-06-13 05:59:08 GMT
    Mueller is leading the investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election and potential ties between Moscow and Trump's presidential campaign. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)Mueller is leading the investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election and potential ties between Moscow and Trump's presidential campaign. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

    A friend of the president says that Donald Trump is weighing "terminating" special counsel Robert Mueller.

    A friend of the president says that Donald Trump is weighing "terminating" special counsel Robert Mueller.

    •   
Powered by Frankly