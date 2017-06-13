Fireworks allowed in Cache with heavy restrictions

CACHE, OK (KSWO)-Cache City council decided Monday to allow fireworks in Cache, but with heavy restrictions.



Effective immediately, residents will only be allowed to shoot off fireworks on their own property, on the fourth of July from 8:00 p.m until 11:00 p.m., unless the holiday falls on a Friday or Saturday--then it's until midnight.



Residents must also buy a 15-dollar permit. Anyone shooting off fireworks without a permit, will be fined 149-dollars.



This comes after last month's council decision to completely ban fireworks within city limits.

