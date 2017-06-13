LPD investigating restaurant robbery

Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the public.
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser's lawsuit when they resume deliberations on Tuesday.
The parasite usually poses no serious threat to humans, but it may cause swimmer’s itch.
Durant, an eight-time All-Star who only needed a ring to cement his superstar status, scored 39 points in a championship-clinching 129-120 victory and averaged 35.2 points and 8.4 rebounds in these Finals.
