Medicine Park and Tillman County voters head to polls Tuesday

SW OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Voters in Medicine Park and Tillman County will head to the polls Tuesday to decide on a 5.5% lodging tax.

It would apply to all cabins, hotels and motels in the town. The money would go towards infrastructure projects and marketing. Officials say if the tax had been collected over the last year, it would have raised $25,000.

Voters in Tillman County will be deciding on a half-cent tax that would keep the jail open. In April, the Department of Corrections canceled its contracts with several counties - including Tillman - due to the state's budget shortfall. As a result, the DOC cut $3 million from its budget, so all Tillman County DOC inmates were moved to private prisons. The county still owes $2.7 million dollars on a bond they took out to build the jail. The tax would allow the county to pay the bond, offset the loss from the canceled contract, and keep the detention center running.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.