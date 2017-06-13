Schools settle with families of 7 children killed in tornado - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Schools settle with families of 7 children killed in tornado

Aerial photo showing the Moore tornado damage Aerial photo showing the Moore tornado damage

MOORE, Okla. (AP) - A suburban Oklahoma City public school system has reached an agreement with the families of seven children killed in a tornado, ending three years of litigation.

The May 20, 2013, tornado leveled large portions of Moore, including Plaza Towers Elementary School, and killed 24 people. Another 377 people were injured by the tornado, which was rated at EF5 - the most severe on the National Weather Service scale.

In a statement Monday, Moore Public Schools said the families have agreed to accept $14,000 each to settle the lawsuit arising from the destruction of a Plaza Towers classroom addition where the children were killed. The families had alleged the addition was defectively built.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

