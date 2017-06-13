Trump announces first wave of US attorney nominations - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Trump announces first wave of US attorney nominations

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House is announcing the first wave of U.S. attorney candidates to replace the dozens forced out by President Donald Trump months ago.

Among the candidates Trump intends to nominate are Jessie Liu, the current deputy general counsel for the Treasury Department, and Richard W. Moore, the inspector general for the Tennessee Valley Authority.

Liu will be nominated to serve in the District of Columbia, while Moore would serve in the Southern District of Alabama.

The other nominees are Alabama's Jay Town and Louis V. Franklin Sr., Tennessee's Michael Dunavant, Ohio's Justin Herdman, Utah's John Huber and Oklahoma's Brian Kuester.

Trump in March ordered 46 U.S. attorneys who were holdovers from the Obama administration to tender their resignations. They included high-profile prosecutors like New York's Preet Bharara.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

