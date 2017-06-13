Trump announces first wave of US attorney nominations

Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the public.
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser's lawsuit when they resume deliberations on Tuesday.
Durant, an eight-time All-Star who only needed a ring to cement his superstar status, scored 39 points in a championship-clinching 129-120 victory and averaged 35.2 points and 8.4 rebounds in these Finals.
Authorities in Oklahoma are looking for four escaped inmates from Lincoln County. The four broke out yesterday morning through the ventilation system. Sheriff's officials say the inmates are believed to have stolen a red Dodge pickup from Shawnee and a white Dodge truck from Chandler yesterday afternoon. The four have been identified as Jeremy Irvin, Trey Goodnight, Brian Moody and Sonny Baker.
