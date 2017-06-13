Gundy signs contract extension with OSU

Mike Gundy will be sticking around Stillwater for the foreseeable future.

Gundy and Oklahoma State University have agreed to a five-year contract extension which will go until 2021. Gundy’s current contract was set to expire in 2019.

The new contract will pay the former OSU quarterback $4.2 million in 2017 and includes built-in increases of $125,000 per year for the remainder of the contract.

Gundy is the longest-tenured and winningest coach in OSU history and has led the Cowboys to 11 consecutive bowl games, a record for the Pokes.

