OBSI is working to identify body found in McClain County pasture

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Officials in McClain County are investigating a body found in a pasture as a homicide.

It was discovered near Dibble on Highway 39, and authorities say it was probably there for five or six days.

The victim had suffered a gunshot wound and has not yet been identified. OSBI is set to ID the body using fingerprints.

