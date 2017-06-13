OBSI is working to identify body found in McClain County pasture, one arrested

MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Officials in McClain County are investigating a body found in a pasture as a homicide. A body was found around 4:30 p.m. Monday near Dibble in McClain County on Highway 39, and authorities say it was probably there for five or six days.

Officials said the death was likely a homicide because the victim was found beneath a tarp and metal behind a house. The victim was also reportedly wrapped in bed sheets and covered with panels.There are reportedly two gunshot wounds to the head. Officials are unsure if the house is the crime scene or if the victim was shot elsewhere and dumped there.



Officials have not yet released the victim's name. However, they later said the body was so badly decomposed that a medical examiner will have to determine an identity. The body is now at the ME's office.



Monday night, police arrested Sherry Lynn Lowe, 48, in connection with the murder.



The victim has not yet been identified. OSBI is set to ID the body using fingerprints. The identity of the victim and more information on the murder is expected to be released Tuesday.

