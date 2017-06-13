Search continues for escaped Lincoln County inmates - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Search continues for escaped Lincoln County inmates

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LINCOLN COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Authorities in Oklahoma are looking for four escaped inmates from Lincoln County.

The four broke out yesterday morning through the ventilation system. Sheriff's officials say the inmates are believed to have stolen a red Dodge pickup from Shawnee and a white Dodge truck from Chandler yesterday afternoon. The four have been identified as Jeremy Irvin, Trey Goodnight, Brian Moody and Sonny Baker.

Two of them, Moody and Baker, previously escaped from the same facility in March. Irvin is accused of first-degree murder and the other three of property crimes.

One man says he spotted two of the escapees near his home in Agra:

"I came outside and there's two people sitting under that stand of trees. I told them to move on. He said no habla. So, I decided if you're going to be funny, then I'm going to be funny, so I went into my house and got my .45," said Jon Ketchem.

He said the inmates then took off, and a couple of hours later, he noticed their mugshots on the news and notified authorities. One of the stolen trucks was last seen in Oklahoma City yesterday evening.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Bill Cosby jury drills down on his deposition testimony

    Bill Cosby jury drills down on his deposition testimony

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 12:28 AM EDT2017-06-13 04:28:30 GMT
    Tuesday, June 13 2017 12:03 PM EDT2017-06-13 16:03:59 GMT

    Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser's lawsuit when they resume deliberations on Tuesday.

    Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser's lawsuit when they resume deliberations on Tuesday.

  • Durant planned for this title months ago in picking Warriors

    Durant planned for this title months ago in picking Warriors

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 3:28 AM EDT2017-06-13 07:28:36 GMT
    Tuesday, June 13 2017 12:03 PM EDT2017-06-13 16:03:10 GMT

    Durant, an eight-time All-Star who only needed a ring to cement his superstar status, scored 39 points in a championship-clinching 129-120 victory and averaged 35.2 points and 8.4 rebounds in these Finals.

    Durant, an eight-time All-Star who only needed a ring to cement his superstar status, scored 39 points in a championship-clinching 129-120 victory and averaged 35.2 points and 8.4 rebounds in these Finals.

  • Rosenstein says he's seen no good cause to fire Mueller

    Rosenstein says he's seen no good cause to fire Mueller

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 4:48 AM EDT2017-06-13 08:48:33 GMT
    Tuesday, June 13 2017 12:01 PM EDT2017-06-13 16:01:51 GMT

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the public.

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the public.

    •   
Powered by Frankly