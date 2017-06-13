Search continues for escaped Lincoln County inmates

LINCOLN COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Authorities in Oklahoma are looking for four escaped inmates from Lincoln County.

The four broke out yesterday morning through the ventilation system. Sheriff's officials say the inmates are believed to have stolen a red Dodge pickup from Shawnee and a white Dodge truck from Chandler yesterday afternoon. The four have been identified as Jeremy Irvin, Trey Goodnight, Brian Moody and Sonny Baker.

Two of them, Moody and Baker, previously escaped from the same facility in March. Irvin is accused of first-degree murder and the other three of property crimes.

One man says he spotted two of the escapees near his home in Agra:

"I came outside and there's two people sitting under that stand of trees. I told them to move on. He said no habla. So, I decided if you're going to be funny, then I'm going to be funny, so I went into my house and got my .45," said Jon Ketchem.



He said the inmates then took off, and a couple of hours later, he noticed their mugshots on the news and notified authorities. One of the stolen trucks was last seen in Oklahoma City yesterday evening.

