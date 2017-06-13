OK girl bitten by rattlesnake in her own backyard

MARIETTA, OK (KXII) – An Oklahoma girl is recovering after being bitten by a rattlesnake.

Rylee Mathews, 10, was helping her dad in her backyard in Marietta.

“There was this pile of grass, and I walked past it, and that’s when the snake bit me,” Mathews told KXII.

She was sent to an Oklahoma City hospital to be treated.

“I was panicking, and I thought they were going to have to amputate my foot,” Mathews said. “It kinda felt like my foot was going to fall off, it hurt so bad.”

The western pygmy rattler is one of five venomous snakes in southern Oklahoma.

Information provided by KXII.