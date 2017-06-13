OK girl bitten by rattlesnake in her own backyard

Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser's lawsuit when they resume deliberations on Tuesday.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the public.
Staff on Capitol Hill told reporters Tuesday that they had to "stop filming" and would not be able to record interviews with senators without prior permission.
Lawton police responded to an explosion on the 1400 block of Ozmun Avenue around 3:15 a.m. on June 8th. Gary Hatchett Jr. was found lying under his carport with his wife holding a towel to his profusely bleeding head wound. According to Kary Hatchett, the couple was cutting and welding 55-gallon steel drums into catfish traps to sell after Gary got off of work at 2:00 a.m.
