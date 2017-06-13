OU student dies during travels abroad

NORMAN, OK (KOKH) — A University of Oklahoma student who tragically died during his travels through Europe has been identified as Daniel Holland, an international studies student. Holland passed in Berlin on Sunday.

"We were recently notified of the tragic loss of one of our OU family members," President David Boren said in a statement. "Our deepest sympathy and prayers are with Daniel Holland's family and loved ones during this very difficult time. The university is in contact with the U.S. Embassy in Berlin as we gather more information about the circumstances surrounding his passing."

Holland was also a former intern with the Oklahoma Democratic Party, who released the following statement Monday:

"The Oklahoma Democratic Party is deeply saddened by the news of Daniel Holland’s sudden death. Daniel, a University of Oklahoma student in international studies, worked at the ODP as a research intern during the summer of 2016. Daniel was well respected and active in the OU Rotaract Club, passionate about politics, foreign affairs, humanitarian efforts, and diplomatic issues. Our thoughts are with the Holland family."

