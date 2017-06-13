OK mother arrested after infant ingests meth

PONCA CITY, OK (KSWO)- A Ponca City mother, 25, is behind bars after her one-year-old child ate meth.

It happened Sunday at Ashley Dawn Peterson's home. Emergency crews responded to reports of the child eating a large piece of crack cocaine. Officials later learned the child ingested methamphetamine.

Peterson was arrested for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and child endangerment. The child is now in Department of Human Services custody.

