Police shoot, wound knife-wielding man in southern Oklahoma

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a man is hospitalized in fair condition after being shot by a police officer in Tishomingo, about 100 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

The OSBI says police were called to a home shortly after 8 p.m. where a man was reportedly choking another person.

The agency says when officers arrived, 34-year-old Jered Keith Tolbert approached them with a knife and refused to drop the weapon.

The OSBI says one officer shot then shot Tolbert, whose first name is also spelled Jared, and a second officer shot him with a stun gun.

The names of the officers were not released.

The OSBI says it will investigate and provide a report to the district attorney to determine if the shooting was justified.

