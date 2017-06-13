New details about June 8th explosion in Lawton that seriously injured father

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Lawton police responded to an explosion on the 1400 block of Ozmun Avenue around 3:15 a.m. on June 8th. Gary Hatchett Jr. was found lying under his carport with his wife holding a towel to his profusely bleeding head wound.

According to Kary Hatchett, the couple was cutting and welding 55-gallon steel drums into catfish traps to sell after Gary got off of work at 2:00 a.m. The drum Gary was cutting the top off of contained flammable fumes and exploded.

Kary told police she was inside of the house when were heard a loud boom and ran back outside to find Gary stumbling around bloody and trying to dial 911.

A neighbor heard the explosion and saw a flame coming out of the top of a black steel barrel under the carport. He ran over to the barrel and dragged it away from the house to prevent the fire from spreading.

The lid of the drum hit Gary in the head before striking the ceiling of the carport and making a hole. He was transported to the hospital with a severe laceration to his forehead, several facial fractures, two broken collarbones, two broken hands, burns to his arms and face, and a possible brain bleed.

According to family, Gary is in a medically induced coma. He will undergo surgery this week to repair his forehead, nose, jaw, collar bones and both hands.

If you would like to donate to this family, visit their gofundme page.

