OSBI Agents Arrest Former Savanna Police Officer

PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Jerry “Jay” Lynn Gragg, Jr was arrested on four felony counts – one count of forcible sodomy, two counts of sexual battery, and one count officer accepting a bribe- in Oklahoma today.

These complaints stem from allegations relating to a traffic stop January 21, when Gragg worked as a police officer for the city of Savanna. Gragg made a traffic stop and told the female driver she was driving on a suspended license. Gragg said he would take her to jail unless she could pay the fine in full. The woman did not have enough money. Gragg then began making sexual advances toward the woman.

Gragg was booked into the Pittsburg County Criminal Justice Center.

