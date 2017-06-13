WATCH: Attorney General Jeff Sessions to testify to Congress

Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the public.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the public.
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser's lawsuit when they resume deliberations on Tuesday.
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser's lawsuit when they resume deliberations on Tuesday.
Forty years ago today, in the early morning hours of June 13, 1977, three young girl scouts were found sexually assaulted and murdered at Camp Scott near Locust Grove -- Lori Lee Farmer, 8; Michelle Guse, 9; and Denise Milner, 10. Camp Scott, now abandoned, was the summer camp and first big sleep-away adventure for scores of Oklahoma Girl Scouts.
Forty years ago today, in the early morning hours of June 13, 1977, three young girl scouts were found sexually assaulted and murdered at Camp Scott near Locust Grove -- Lori Lee Farmer, 8; Michelle Guse, 9; and Denise Milner, 10. Camp Scott, now abandoned, was the summer camp and first big sleep-away adventure for scores of Oklahoma Girl Scouts.
Watch the live coverage of Jeff Comey's testimony CLICK HERE TO WATCH
Watch the live coverage of Jeff Comey's testimony CLICK HERE TO WATCH