Cruising Downtown Duncan: ‘Friday Founder’s Day Cruise” is June 23rd

Wiseley Pools and Spa fires up the grill for burgers tailgate style during the downtown Duncan cruise

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Cruise into downtown Duncan on June 23rd for the fourth annual Founder’s Day Cruise from 6-10 p.m.

“This Founder’s Day cruise includes more contests, prizes, trophies, and entertainment for the entire family than year’s past,” said Main Street Duncan Executive Director, Destiny Ahlfenger, “and it’s a great way to begin the weekend festivities in Duncan.”

To kick-off the event, a cruise will start it all on Friday night. Everything from hula hoop contests to dance competitions will take place for those of all ages. Goody bags will be given to the first 50 registered and food trucks will be on-site.

Pre-registration is encouraged and can be done online by visiting www.mainstreetduncan.net/events. Registration is $10 per vehicle. Only street legal and registered vehicles will be allowed to cruise. No burnouts will be offered at this cruise.

“We’ve always enjoyed the car cruises,” said Boomarang owner Keaton Rosebure, “because we enjoy meeting new customers and the activities on Main Street. We’re longtime supporters.”

The parade will start at 9:00 AM on Saturday, June 24th.

