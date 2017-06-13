Oklahoma inmate charged in death of jail security officer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An Oklahoma inmate has been charged in the death of a security officer who suffered a heart attack following a foot chase.

The Oklahoman (http://bit.ly/2rrJKK2 ) reports 38-year-old Jerime Mason Williams is charged with first-degree manslaughter.

Williams was in prison at the Clara Waters Community Corrections Center in Oklahoma City when he was spotted near a fence in January. Authorities say he was retrieving a bag of contraband containing loose leaf tobacco and rolling paper.

Security officer Stephen Jenkins chased Williams, but soon went into went into cardiac arrest. The 42-year-old Jenkins later died.

Williams was in prison on a drug possession offense at the time. He's now being held in Oklahoma County jail.

A clerk at the Oklahoma County courthouse said no attorney is listed for Williams in the case file

