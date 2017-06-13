Two-car accident at 27th and Gore in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- There was a two-car accident in Lawton around noon today at the intersection of 27th and Gore Blvd.

A black Cadillac was turning left onto Gore from 27th Street when the Chevy Blazer ran the light and collided with the Cadillac.

The drivers were taken to the hospital with possible injuries.

