Tillman County half-cent sales tax approved

Medicine Park residents voted in favor of a proposed lodging tax with a simple majority on Tuesday.
Medicine Park residents voted in favor of a proposed lodging tax with a simple majority on Tuesday.
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the public.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the public.
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser's lawsuit when they resume deliberations on Tuesday.
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser's lawsuit when they resume deliberations on Tuesday.