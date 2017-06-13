Tillman County half-cent sales tax approved

TILLMAN COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Voters in Tillman County overwhelmingly approved a half-cent sales tax that will keep the county jail open. Just over 84 percent of voters voted in favor of the proposition, which was drafted in response to the Department of Corrections' decision to cancel its contract to house inmates in the jail.

The cancellation meant a loss of about 3-million dollars a year for the county. And with $2.7 million still owed for the jail's construction, county officials proposed the tax to lighten the financial burden.

The tax would allow the county to pay the bond, offset the loss from the cancelled contract and keep the detention center running.

