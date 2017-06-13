Medicine Park lodging tax approved

Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser's lawsuit when they resume deliberations on Tuesday.
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser's lawsuit when they resume deliberations on Tuesday.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the public.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the public.