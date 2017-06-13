Medicine Park lodging tax approved

MEDICINE PARK, OK (KSWO) - Medicine Park residents voted in favor of a proposed lodging tax with a simple majority on Tuesday.

The five and a half percent tax is expected to raise about $25,000 a year, and the money will be used for marketing the town as well as some infrastructure projects.

It would be collected at all the cabins and motels in the town.

