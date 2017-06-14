VIRGINIA SHOOTING: Local lawmakers react

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.

Congressman: Baseball shooting suspect asked if they were Republicans or Democrats

(RNN Texoma) - After the shooting this morning at a GOP baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia local lawmakers have been sending out their thoughts and prayers to those involved.

No Oklahoma lawmakers were on the team which was practicing at the time. There were four representatives from Texas listed on the roster of the team. No local congressmen were injured in the incident, but Representative Roger Williams (TX-25) had a staffer who was injured in the shooting. There has been no uipdate on that staffer's injuries at this time.

Along with the President, multiple local lawmakers have sent out messages via Twitter asking for prayers for their colleagues who were injured.

Our thoughts & prayers are with my friend @SteveScalise & others injured this morning. Thankful for the incredible service of @CapitolPolice — Frank Lucas (@RepFrankLucas) June 14, 2017

Please keep the member of my staff and all members of the congressional baseball team in your thoughts and prayers pic.twitter.com/wH4b6wXQhs — Rep. Roger Williams (@RepRWilliams) June 14, 2017

My prayers are with @SteveScalise, the staff, Capitol Police, and all those affected by this morning's incident. — Rep. Tom Cole (@TomColeOK04) June 14, 2017

Please join me in praying for @SteveScalise, congressional staffers & Capitol Hill police that were shot in Alexandria. This is so terrible. — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) June 14, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with Rep. Scalise, capitol police and all those affected by this tragedy. — Jim Inhofe (@JimInhofe) June 14, 2017

Praying for our friends, colleagues, and all hurt or impacted by today's terrible shooting. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) June 14, 2017

