VIRGINIA SHOOTING: Local lawmakers react

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
(RNN Texoma) - After the shooting this morning at a GOP baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia local lawmakers have been sending out their thoughts and prayers to those involved.

No Oklahoma lawmakers were on the team which was practicing at the time. There were four representatives from Texas listed on the roster of the team. No local congressmen were injured in the incident, but Representative Roger Williams (TX-25) had a staffer who was injured in the shooting. There has been no uipdate on that staffer's injuries at this time.

Along with the President, multiple local lawmakers have sent out messages via Twitter asking for prayers for their colleagues who were injured.

