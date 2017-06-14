VIRGINIA SHOOTING: Local lawmakers react

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions denied 'false and scurrilous allegations' about his contacts with Russian official in a dramatic appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.
Brian Moody is still at large. Authorities say three out of four escapees from the Lincoln County Jail are in custody.
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.
The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.
