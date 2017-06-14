CORRECTION: Three of four Lincoln County escapees have been capt - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

CORRECTION: Three of four Lincoln County escapees have been captured

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

Brian Moody is still at large. Authorities say three out of four escapees from the Lincoln County Jail are in custody.

Officials say escapees Trey Goodnight and Jeremy Irvin were captured in Dale overnight.

Wednesday morning, officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed a third inmate who escaped from the jail, Sonny Baker, was also captured.

Irvin was in jail for first-degree murder. Baker, Moody and Goodnight were in jail for property crimes.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Death toll rises to 12 in London apartment building inferno

    Death toll rises to 12 in London apartment building inferno

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 10:39 PM EDT2017-06-14 02:39:20 GMT
    Wednesday, June 14 2017 3:04 PM EDT2017-06-14 19:04:13 GMT

    Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.

    Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.

  • Sessions vows to defend himself against 'false allegations'

    Sessions vows to defend himself against 'false allegations'

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 3:59 AM EDT2017-06-14 07:59:22 GMT
    Wednesday, June 14 2017 3:03 PM EDT2017-06-14 19:03:14 GMT

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions denied 'false and scurrilous allegations' about his contacts with Russian official in a dramatic appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions denied 'false and scurrilous allegations' about his contacts with Russian official in a dramatic appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

  • GOP baseball shooting: Rep. Scalise among victims in 'critical' condition

    GOP baseball shooting: Rep. Scalise among victims in 'critical' condition

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 8:00 AM EDT2017-06-14 12:00:15 GMT
    Wednesday, June 14 2017 3:02 PM EDT2017-06-14 19:02:33 GMT

    House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game. 

    House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly