CORRECTION: Three of four Lincoln County escapees have been captured

Brian Moody is still at large. Authorities say three out of four escapees from the Lincoln County Jail are in custody.

Officials say escapees Trey Goodnight and Jeremy Irvin were captured in Dale overnight.

Wednesday morning, officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed a third inmate who escaped from the jail, Sonny Baker, was also captured.

Irvin was in jail for first-degree murder. Baker, Moody and Goodnight were in jail for property crimes.